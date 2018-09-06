McMafia's James Norton says it is time for 'recalibration' in gender relations

McMafia's James Norton says it is time for 'recalibration' in gender relations6th Sep 18 | Entertainment News
The actor said the high suicide rate among young men is "horrible".
McMafia star James Norton has said the Time’s Up and Me Too movements have shown the need for a “recalibration” in gender relations and that it is right that white men will be adversely affected.
Speaking at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, where the inspiration prize was given to a woman, Me Too activist Rose McGowan, for the first time, the actor said there also needs to be a conversation about how young men think about masculinity.
He told the Press Association: “There has to be a recalibration and I think people who are going to pay that cost are white men, like myself.
“You occasionally hear people who just go, ‘It’s not my fault, I didn’t cause this, I’m a modern man, I stand for progress etc’, but I think at the end of the day if it’s going to happen, a cost is going to have to be paid and someone is going to pay it.
“As long as concurrently with that there is a conversation about what it means for young men and that is a very important conversation to have.
“I think people like Grayson Perry are absolutely instrumental and very important when it comes to being a catalyst for that conversation.
“The idea that the biggest killer of young men is suicide is just a horrible, horrible statistic.
He continued: “I think in time that (conversation) will come, at the moment there are a lot of scars and wounds, it feels very fresh.
“Hopefully in time that will become part of the conversation, it’s a little bit difficult right now to talk about the interest of the young white man but I think that is important and people like Rose McGowan would agree that is a conversation that needs to happen.”
