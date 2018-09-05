David Lammy dedicates GQ Award to Grenfell and Windrush

5th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The MP won the Politician Of The Year prize.

David Lammy

David Lammy dedicated his GQ Men Of The Year award to the victims of the Grenfell fire.

The Labour MP won the Politician Of The Year prize at the ceremony in London.

He said the accolade was dedicated to the people who died in the 2017 fire and the Windrush generation.

He said: “I dedicate this award to the 71 people that lost their lives at Grenfell Tower.

“And many many Britains living on housing estates who are still worried for their lives, if the building burns down.”

He went on: “I dedicate it to the thousands of the Windrush generation who should never have been deported, detained or denied public health services, and at a time in this great country where we are seeing a rise in hate crime and xenophobia, to all the people that are standing up and saying enough is enough.

“In a way that’s why I’m in politics and that’s absolutely why I think I’ve got this award.”

© Press Association 2018

