I've found my man, says Kylie Minogue

5th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The singer has been linked to GQ magazine's creative director Paul Solomons.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue said she has found her Mr Right as she attended the GQ Awards in London.

The Aussie singer, 50, has been romantically linked to GQ magazine’s creative director Paul Solomons.

Speaking on the red carpet at the GQ Man Of The Year Awards, the singer opened up about their relationship, teasing: “I’ve found my man.

“Of the year. And some.”

The singer split from fiance Joshua Sasse in 2017.

She and Solomons are thought to have been dating since February this year.

I ❤️ NY

A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on

Earlier this summer, Minogue shared a picture on Instagram of herself and Solomons with their arms around each other.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Legendary Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne gives heartbreaking health update

Legendary Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne gives heartbreaking health update
[PICS] These jeans from Penneys come in FOUR fab colours

[PICS] These jeans from Penneys come in FOUR fab colours
There will be a LOT of roads closed in Dublin this evening

There will be a LOT of roads closed in Dublin this evening

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] The Penneys coat EVERYONE wants this winter lands in stores THIS week

[PIC] The Penneys coat EVERYONE wants this winter lands in stores THIS week
[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the Zara top Holly Willoughby wore today

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the Zara top Holly Willoughby wore today
Thomas Cook confirms hotel where British couple died has high levels of E-Coli and staph bacteria'

Thomas Cook confirms hotel where British couple died has high levels of E-Coli and staph bacteria'

Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears over abuse after Kim Woodburn row

Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears over abuse after Kim Woodburn row