Dua Lipa dazzles in leopard-print at GQ Awards

The awards were held at Tate Modern in London.

Dua Lipa took a walk on the wild side, stepping out in a daring leopard-print dress at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

The singer showed off her curves as she walked the red carpet at the event in London in a short, one-shoulder dress and towering heels.

Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)

Kate Beckinsale turned heads in a dress that featured eye-catching cutouts.

Kate Beckinsale (Ian West/PA)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend looked picture perfect, with the model in a silvery gown and the singer in deep blue velvet.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Ian West/PA)

However, the pair faced some competition in the couples department from Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

The comedian looked smart in his suit and Fisher was stunning in elegant black ruffles.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher (Ian West/PA)

Katherine Jenkins turned heads as she provided a bright splash of colour in a floor-length canary yellow number.

Katherine Jenkins (Ian West/PA)

Susanna Reid was also bright and summery in her short coral dress.

The presenter wore her dark hair up and added tasteful jewellery.

Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)

The awards were held at Tate Modern in London.

© Press Association 2018