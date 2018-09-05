In Pictures: Stars dazzle at GQ Awards

5th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 - London

Jeff Goldblum, John Legend and Chris Hemsworth were among the stars who gathered at London’s Tate Modern for the GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

The annual ceremony celebrates men and women who have helped to shape the world’s cultural landscape across style, politics, entertainment and sport during the course of the year.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Professor Green arrived with Caroline Flack (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Years And Years singer Olly Alexander (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Laura Whitmore (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Dina Asher-Smith (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Katherine Jenkins (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Heloise Letissier, aka Christine And The Queens (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Chris Robshaw and Camilla Kerslake (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Chris Hemsworth (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Claudia Winkleman and husband Kris Thykier (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
YouTube star Tanya Burr (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Aisling Bea (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Katherine Ryan (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Abbey Clancy (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Rose McGowan and model Rain Dove (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Gemma Chan (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Emma Willis (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Daniel Kaluuya (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
John Legend (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Donatella Versace (Ian West/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Katie Piper and husband Richard James Sutton (Ian West/PA)

© Press Association 2018

