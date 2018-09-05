Charles given Lifetime Achievement Award by GQ

The prince attended the magazine's Men of Year Awards in London.

The Prince of Wales is being honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Charles, who turns 70 later this year, was praised for his longstanding charity work.

The heir to the throne attended the star-studded event in London’s Tate Modern.

HRH, The Prince of Wales receives the Editor's Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to Philanthropy at the #GQAwards #PrinceCharles https://t.co/PSuqNr8sFC pic.twitter.com/GxY5Yqx6yL — British GQ (@BritishGQ) September 5, 2018

The annual ceremony celebrates men and women who have helped to shape the world’s cultural landscape over style, politics, entertainment and sport during the course of the year.

Dylan Jones, editor of GQ, praised the prince for his philanthropy: “The Prince of Wales has given his service to charities and philanthropic endeavours with such steadfast revolve, clarity of purpose and dedication to others, at home and on the world stage.

“We are particularly honoured to be able to dedicate the Prince of Wales with this award during British GQ’s 30th Anniversary this year.”

Charles is the nation’s longest serving heir to the throne.

He is patron or president of more than 400 charities, focusing on topics ranging from the environment to youth opportunity, food sustainability, architecture and faith.

The future king also set up The Prince’s Charities, a group of not-for-profit organisations, which raises more than £100 million each year.

In 1976, he founded The Prince’s Trust youth charity, which has offered practical and financial support to nearly 900,000 young people, empowering them into education, training and jobs.

The Editor’s Lifetime Achievement Award is not the first time Charles has been recognised by the magazine.

He was previously voted one of GQ’s Best Dressed Men.

