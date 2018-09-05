Brie Larson seen as Captain Marvel in first look image

5th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The superhero film is due to be unveiled in 2019.

Brie Larson

Film fans have had their first look at Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

The US actress, 28, appears on the cover of Entertainment Weekly in character.

The image was shared on Twitter by the magazine and retweeted by the actress on Wednesday.

It shows Larson in her red, blue and gold costume, with her hair blowing backwards.

On Tuesday the actress teased the upcoming sneak peek, tweeting: “Hey @EW I’m bored. Wanna break the Internet tomorrow?”

Larson’s character in the Marvel film is an air force pilot named Carol Danvers, who gets special powers after an alien encounter.

Captain Marvel also stars Jude Law, Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

It is due for release in March 2019.

© Press Association 2018

