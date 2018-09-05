CBB's Hardeep gets emotional after discussing 'bunion-gate'

5th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The presenter said he prefers talking to Big Brother than to his housemates.

Hardeep Singh Kohli

Hardeep Singh Kohli becomes tearful after a discussion about “bunion-gate” on Celebrity Big Brother.

The presenter upset housemates Sally Morgan and Ryan Thomas when he commented on psychic Morgan’s feet.

But in a clip shared ahead of Wednesday night’s episode of the Channel 5 show, he said in the Diary Room that he’d had no idea talk of a bunion would spark a row.

“I can’t see how she would have been offended by it,” he said.

“Bunions? I never thought.

“I never thought I’d be in the Diary Room discussing somebody’s bunion and the social protocol of how to deal with bunions.”

Singh Kohli, who has survived eviction several times, told Big Brother he actually preferred speaking in the Diary Room to chatting with his fellow contestants.

“It would just be so much fun if you guys were in here. I like talking to you a great deal more,” he said.

“I speak to Nick [Leeson] a lot and Nick listens and he is quite circumspect.

“The rest of them, I can’t really.

“I mean, you can’t have a conversation with Gabby [Allen] because it has to be less than a minute long and there can’t be long words in it.

“This is where the meaningful conversations are taking place for me.”

Celebrity Big Brother is on Channel 5 at 9pm.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] The Penneys coat EVERYONE wants this winter lands in stores THIS week

[PIC] The Penneys coat EVERYONE wants this winter lands in stores THIS week
BBC presenter shares heartbreaking goodbye as she reveals she has just days to live

BBC presenter shares heartbreaking goodbye as she reveals she has just days to live
Yakult shares are booming due to a new Netflix film - what is it and what are the benefits?

Yakult shares are booming due to a new Netflix film - what is it and what are the benefits?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

CONRATULATIONS! Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcome their first child

CONRATULATIONS! Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcome their first child
BREAKING: Plane quarantined after passengers suddenly fall ill

BREAKING: Plane quarantined after passengers suddenly fall ill
Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears over abuse after Kim Woodburn row

Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears over abuse after Kim Woodburn row
[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the Zara top Holly Willoughby wore today

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the Zara top Holly Willoughby wore today