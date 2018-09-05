Angry Birds to host special event with Imagine Dragons

5th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The event has been organised to benefit the Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF).

Angry Birds is holding a special in-game event in September with the help of Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons.

The Angry Birds Match app is hosting the Believer hit-makers, in aid of children’s cancer charity the Tyler Robinson Foundation, from today until September 25.

Angry Birds x Imagine Dragons will provide access to new challenges for a chance to win VIP passes, as well as a new concert location, rock-themed outfits suitable for the occasion and music from the band themselves.

Angry Birds Match is one of the many spin-offs from the popular franchise, which features Hatchlings that were introduced in The Angry Birds Movie.

Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds at Leeds Festival 2016
Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I think all of us have had our own experiences growing up with gaming and now we have kids as well, who are picking up the iPad and playing Angry Birds,” said Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds.

“To then be able to anchor that with the most important thing to us, which is TRF, it just seemed like a natural, organic way to do good in the world and to also do it with something that has brought joy to our lives.”

The event is available to play on Angry Birds Match on iOS and Android.

© Press Association 2018

