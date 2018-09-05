Ariana Grande accidentally swears on Live Lounge

5th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The US singer apologised after realising her slip.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande accidentally swore during her first appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The US singer, 25, let slip the expletive when she was on the programme on Wednesday.

Host Clara Amfo told Grande it was the part of the show where she would read out nice comments from listeners, and the singer joked: “Why don’t you read the s***** ones?”

As Amfo apologised to listeners who may have been offended, Grande realised her mistake, saying: “Oh my God, I’m so sorry, Oh my God I’m so sorry.

“My bad,” she added.

Fans were tickled by the star’s slip, with many posting about it on Twitter.

“Oh my god ariana just swore SHE IS AMAZING i absolutely love her i am CRYING !!!” one person said.

“ARIANA SWORE AND WAS LIKE “OH MY GOD IM SO SORRY” KSHDSJJD @BBCR1 IM LAUGHING SO HARD,” posted another.

Another person said: “OMG Ariana accidentally swearing killed me.”

Grande performed three of her tracks during her Live Lounge session – No More Tears Left To Cry, God Is A Woman and REM. She also treated listeners to a cover of Them Changes by Thundercat.

© Press Association 2018

