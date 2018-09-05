Kim Kardashian at White House for meeting on criminal justice reform

5th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The reality TV star is meeting Donald Trump for the second time in three months.

MTV Movie And TV Awards 2018 - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Reality television star Kim Kardashian is at the White House for a meeting with US president Donald Trump on criminal justice reform.

A White House official spoke after TMZ reported on Kardashian’s visit to the White House.

Kim Kardashian
The reality TV star held a meeting with Mr Trump three months ago (Ian West/PA)

She last visited the White House three months ago to push for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson.

One week later, Mr Trump granted the 63-year-old clemency, freeing her from prison after more than two decades in jail on drug charges.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] The Penneys coat EVERYONE wants this winter lands in stores THIS week

[PIC] The Penneys coat EVERYONE wants this winter lands in stores THIS week
Yakult shares are booming due to a new Netflix film - what is it and what are the benefits?

Yakult shares are booming due to a new Netflix film - what is it and what are the benefits?
Roxanne Pallett STEPS DOWN from radio show following CBB punch row

Roxanne Pallett STEPS DOWN from radio show following CBB punch row

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears over abuse after Kim Woodburn row

Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears over abuse after Kim Woodburn row
Roxanne Pallett says she is 'most HATED girl in Britain'

Roxanne Pallett says she is 'most HATED girl in Britain'
Couple tie the knot in the first Viking wedding in nearly 1,000 years

Couple tie the knot in the first Viking wedding in nearly 1,000 years
[PICS] These jeans from Penneys come in FOUR fab colours

[PICS] These jeans from Penneys come in FOUR fab colours