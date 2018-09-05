Cuts to funding for arts in education 'ludicrous', says Andrew Lloyd Webber

The West End musical impresario's comments were made at a Royal Albert Hall conference staged by the Prince of Wales's charity Children & The Arts.

Andrew Lloyd Webber denounced financial cuts suffered by the arts in education as stars pledged their support for creativity in the classroom.

The West End musical impresario said the reduced funding the sector has faced was “ludicrous” and gave the example of the Brit School – which produced Adele and Amy Winehouse – claiming its grants for students over the age of 16 have been cut.

The Prince of Wales with Lord Lloyd-Webber (Eddie Mulholland/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

Lord Lloyd-Webber’s comments were made at a Royal Albert Hall conference staged by the Prince of Wales’s charity Children & The Arts, an organisation which helps youngsters experience the arts.

Among the guests were actors Benedict Cumberbatch, David Morrissey, Meera Syal and Zoe Wanamaker, comic Lenny Henry, performer Myleene Klass and designer Dame Vivienne Westwood.

Why #artsinschools is important: "When I was very young… I didn’t excel at the sciences and similar subjects… I was pretty good at drawing though and this saved me and encouraged me to concentrate my energies into the Arts."- Sir Ridley Scott pic.twitter.com/96JrY7RpFC — Children & the Arts (@childrenandarts) September 5, 2018

The stars and industry figures signed up to a declaration that stated “We believe that every child should have access during their time in school to the benefits that arts and culture bring.”

Lord Lloyd-Webber told the guests, who included Charles: “Arts in education – whatever anybody may like to say – have had their funding reduced and I believe this to be a great, great mistake.

“I’ll give you a example – the Brit School, whose funding for over 16-year-olds was cut because school leaving age, of course, is 16, and this is the school, let’s face it, that produced Adele and Amy Winehouse, and now they’ve had grants cut for the kids going from 16 to 18 – it kind of is ludicrous.”

The Prince of Wales with Sir Lenny Henry during a visit to the Royal Albert Hall in London to discuss the arts and creativity in schools (Eddie Mulholland/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

He went on to stress that lack of money was not the focus of the issue.

“But it isn’t just about funding, it’s not me sitting here bashing the Government about funding at a difficult time. It’s about other things as well – it’s about the attitude of teachers and about them feeling that they want to empower kids to see and enjoy the arts in the widest possible form.”

He went on to suggest that a “music tsar” could help to co-ordinate various music initiatives in schools.

HRH is Patron of @childrenandarts, a charity that works with arts venues across the UK to reach children who may miss out on creative and cultural experiences. pic.twitter.com/iK4fXkf7Wo — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) September 5, 2018

