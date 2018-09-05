ITV's This Morning to receive special Bafta award in its 30th year on air

The announcement was made on the programme on Wednesday.

ITV daytime programme This Morning will be honoured with a special Bafta award and tribute event next month to mark its 30th year on air, it has been announced.

The show is being recognised for its approach to daytime television production, and for launching the careers of many people working in factual entertainment.

The programme will also be rewarded for its contribution to the development of the television production hub in the North West. It was originally produced at the Granada Studio on Liverpool’s Albert Dock.

As you know, we'll be celebrating our 30th birthday next month, and to mark the occasion we're delighted that @BAFTA have decided to honour us with a tribute event and special award – thank you! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/sAgG41NfXU — This Morning (@thismorning) September 5, 2018

The show’s presenters, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, made the announcement live on air on Wednesday’s programme.

A Bafta image was displayed next to the pair on-screen, where the duo tried to reach out for it.

Willoughby said: “We can’t touch it yet because Phillip and I, alongside original hosts Richard and Judy, will be at the event on October 1, which will be filmed and uploaded to the Bafta website.”

She added: “We feel very honoured, it’s very exciting. Thank you.”

Krishnendu Majumdar, chair of Bafta’s Television Committee, said: “For 30 years, the talent, innovation and boldness of This Morning has made it an exceptional contribution to television.

“Bafta is delighted to be recognising the programme’s achievements at a special tribute event and wish it every continued success.”

Heads of ITV Daytime, Jane Beacon and Clare Ely, added: “It is a huge honour for This Morning to receive this special Bafta award during its 30th year, and we feel immensely proud of the whole team for this well-deserved recognition within the industry.”

The first episode of This Morning aired on ITV on October 3 1988, featuring husband and wife presenting duo Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

The pair left the programme to host their own self-tiled magazine show on Channel 4 in July 2001.

They were initially replaced by Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan and model Twiggy, with Schofield and Fern Britton later taking the reigns. Willoughby replaced Britton in 2009.

© Press Association 2018