Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams welcome birth of their son

The couple said they felt 'truly blessed'.

Reality TV personality Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams have welcomed the birth of the first child together.

The Made In Chelsea star, 30, shared a photo on social media of his newborn son’s hand being held in his own.

In a caption next to the photo, Matthews wrote: “This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital.

“He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed. Couldn’t be more proud of Vogue Williams.”

Irish model Williams, 32, also shared the news with an Instagram photo of her hands touching the newborn’s feet.

She wrote: “He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed.”

The couple – who met in early 2017 during filming for Channel 4’s The Jump – announced their engagement at the start of the year. Matthews proposed on-stage following a West End performance of The Lion King.

The pair announced that Williams was pregnant in March, and she confirmed in April that she was expecting a boy.

They married in June at a ceremony held on Matthews’ family’s estate in Scotland.

Matthews is the son of landowner and entrepreneur David Matthews and artist Jane Spencer Parker, who are Laird and Lady of Glen Affric in the Highlands.

He has recently appeared on the latest series of BBC cookery programme Celebrity MasterChef.

Williams was previously married to former Westlife singer Brian McFadden. They separated in 2015 after almost three years of marriage and were divorced in 2017.

© Press Association 2018