BBC news presenter Rachael Bland dies from cancer aged 40

5th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The BBC Radio 5 Live news reader had revealed on Tuesday she only had days to live.

You Me and the Big C.

BBC news presenter Rachael Bland has died after being diagnosed with incurable cancer, her family has announced.

It come days after the 40-year-old BBC Radio 5 Live news reader revealed on social media that she had only days to live.

A post on Bland’s official Twitter account said: “Our beautiful, courageous Rachael died peacefully this morning surrounded by her close family.

We are crushed but she would want me to thank everyone who took an interest in her story or sent messages of support. You’ll never know how much they meant to her. Steve and Freddie xxx”.

BBC Radio 5 Live tweeted: “Mother to Freddie. Wife to Steve. Our treasured colleague Rachael Bland has died.

“She inspired so many with her blogs, the chart-topping podcast #YouMeBigC and certainly put the can in cancer. We will miss her dearly.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BBC presenter shares heartbreaking goodbye as she reveals she has just days to live

BBC presenter shares heartbreaking goodbye as she reveals she has just days to live
Roxanne Pallett STEPS DOWN from radio show following CBB punch row

Roxanne Pallett STEPS DOWN from radio show following CBB punch row
[PICS] These jeans from Penneys come in FOUR fab colours

[PICS] These jeans from Penneys come in FOUR fab colours

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING: Popular children's toy BANNED over fears of hazardous chemicals

WARNING: Popular children's toy BANNED over fears of hazardous chemicals
Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears over abuse after Kim Woodburn row

Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears over abuse after Kim Woodburn row
Tesco recall popular product over SALMONELLA fears

Tesco recall popular product over SALMONELLA fears
Business of Fashion 500: What you need to know about four of the most influential people on the list

Business of Fashion 500: What you need to know about four of the most influential people on the list