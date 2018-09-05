Love Island's Megan says women should be empowering each other

5th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The model appeared alongside boyfriend Wes Nelson on Good Morning Britain.

Wes and Megan

Love Island finalist Megan Barton Hanson has said women should be allowed to do “whatever they want” with their bodies.

The glamour model and former stripper, 24, added that she had no regrets about having “slept with people on TV”, saying: “I feel like people want me to be ashamed of it and I’m not.”

Megan and Wes on Good Morning Britain (ITV/PA)

She appeared alongside boyfriend Wes Nelson on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and made the comments as she explained the slogan T-shirt she was wearing which said: “Stop Valuing Women Based On Their Sexual History.”

She was responding to presenter Susanna Reid, who asked if her fashion statement was “part of her fightback” following criticism levelled at her during Love Island over her former job as a stripper and being a glamour model.

She told Reid: “I think it’s really unfair and an old-fashioned way to look at it.

“Just because someone has worked in the sex industry, (or) done glamour modelling, it’s like, frowned upon.

“It’s 2018, if women want to do whatever they want with their body, we should empower each other, it shouldn’t be like a putdown and be like, ‘Oh god, you’ve done this, you’ve done that’.

“I slept with people on TV and I feel like people want me to be ashamed of it and I’m not.”

She denied recent reports claiming she had had “more work done” on her lips.

She told Piers Morgan: “You can be unique but I think everyone can do what they want with their body.

“It’s like if you can do something and it’s there and you can do something to make you feel better… it’s like having a haircut, going for a spray tan, doing something that makes you feel better – as long as you’re doing it for yourself and no one else, I don’t see why it’s an issue.”

Nelson and Barton Hanson finished in fourth place on the ITV2 reality dating series won by Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

© Press Association 2018

