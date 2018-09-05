Dame Barbara Windsor 'recovering really well' after heart operation

5th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The star was diagnosed with Alzheimer's four years ago.

Barbara Windsor

Dame Barbara Windsor is “recovering really well” after undergoing a heart operation, her husband has said.

The 81-year-old had a pacemaker fitted following complications with the medication she has been taking for Alzheimer’s.

Her husband, Scott Mitchell, told The Sun the EastEnders star spent eight days in hospital last month after fainting at home.

Dame Barbara Windsor and husband Scott Mitchell
Dame Barbara Windsor and husband Scott Mitchell (Ian West/PA)

Mitchell, 55, said: “Barbara was suffering from a low heart rate which doctors thought was being caused by some of her medication.

“She was getting very dizzy and short of breath and fainted one day at home, so she had an eight-day hospital spell about four weeks ago and they’ve put in a pacemaker for her.

“But she’s recovering really well and is looking forward to getting out on the town again soon.”

Meanwhile, Ross Kemp, who played son Grant Mitchell in EastEnders, visited the Carry On star in June.

Ross Kemp
Ross Kemp (Ian West/PA)

He told the newspaper that the actress was “as vibrant as ever” but “her short-term memory has gone”.

“One minute she knows who I am then she asks ‘Why are you here?’ The thing about dementia is that the polite filter is gone … Luckily, she says she still likes me, which is a relief.”

Dame Barbara, who played Walford matriarch Peggy Mitchell, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] These jeans from Penneys come in FOUR fab colours

[PICS] These jeans from Penneys come in FOUR fab colours
BBC presenter shares heartbreaking goodbye as she reveals she has just days to live

BBC presenter shares heartbreaking goodbye as she reveals she has just days to live
Business of Fashion 500: What you need to know about four of the most influential people on the list

Business of Fashion 500: What you need to know about four of the most influential people on the list

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Charles to join TV, music and film stars for discussion on creativity in schools

Charles to join TV, music and film stars for discussion on creativity in schools
WARNING: Popular children's toy BANNED over fears of hazardous chemicals

WARNING: Popular children's toy BANNED over fears of hazardous chemicals
Roxanne Pallett STEPS DOWN from radio show following CBB punch row

Roxanne Pallett STEPS DOWN from radio show following CBB punch row
[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!