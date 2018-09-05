Danny DeVito defends Jeremy Corbyn amid anti-Semitism row

5th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The veteran actor endorsed Mr Corbyn at the last general election.

Seriousfun Childrens Network Gala 2015 - London

Hollywood actor Danny DeVito has defended Jeremy Corbyn amid Labour’s ongoing anti-Semitism row and suggested events from his past have been “dug up” to make him “look bad”.

Mr Corbyn was criticised for attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Palestinian Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tunis in 2014.

The cemetery contains the graves of a number of the founders of the Black September terror group, which carried out the Munich massacre in which 11 Israeli athletes were killed.

Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito has dismissed criticism of Jeremy Corbyn (Ian West/PA Wire)

A spokesman for Mr Corbyn said he had attended a wreath-laying ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of a 1985 airstrike and to promote peace in the Middle East.

DeVito, 73, told the Press Association: “That’s the kind of thing that’s dug up by everybody to, ‘you know this guy is doing something that we don’t want and let’s figure out a way to make him look bad in front of everybody’.

“We all know that, that’s Hollywood, that’s the way it happens in Hollywood, the same way it happens in politics. You do something, people go, ‘oh, shit, let’s attack this guy for something that happened 25 years ago’.”

Jeremy Corbyn
Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party has become embroiled in an anti-Semitism row (Nick Ansell/PA)

DeVito endorsed Mr Corbyn during the 2017 general election and said he is “absolutely” still a fan of the politician.

DeVito, a veteran actor known for starring in films including Twins and Matilda, warned if more “progressives” are not voted into office, “we are going to be in the shitter pretty soon”.

DeVito was speaking in Los Angeles at the season 13 premiere of the US sitcom It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, in which he stars.

Asked if it was difficult to keep the show funny after 13 years, DeVito said: “It’s not a challenge, I love doing it”.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] These jeans from Penneys come in FOUR fab colours

[PICS] These jeans from Penneys come in FOUR fab colours
Yakult shares are booming due to a new Netflix film - what is it and what are the benefits?

Yakult shares are booming due to a new Netflix film - what is it and what are the benefits?
Business of Fashion 500: What you need to know about four of the most influential people on the list

Business of Fashion 500: What you need to know about four of the most influential people on the list

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!
Roxanne Pallett STEPS DOWN from radio show following CBB punch row

Roxanne Pallett STEPS DOWN from radio show following CBB punch row
WARNING: Popular children's toy BANNED over fears of hazardous chemicals

WARNING: Popular children's toy BANNED over fears of hazardous chemicals
BBC presenter shares heartbreaking goodbye as she reveals she has just days to live

BBC presenter shares heartbreaking goodbye as she reveals she has just days to live