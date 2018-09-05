Mans Not Hot rapper Big Shaq honoured at UK urban music awards

5th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Michael Dapaah, the man behind Big Shaq, won Personality of the Year.

The 2018 KA & GRM Daily Rated Awards

The comedian behind the character of Big Shaq, the rapper whose hit Mans Not Hot went viral, has been honoured at an awards ceremony celebrating the UK grime scene.

Michael Dapaah scooped the Personality of the Year prize at the KA & GRM Daily Rated Awards in London on Tuesday, where presenters included DJ Tim Westwood, TV presenter Maya Jama and England footballer Jesse Lingard.

Michael Dapaah
Michael Dapaah won the Personality of the Year award at the The KA & GRM Daily Rated Awards (Dave Benett/PA)

Other winners included Fredo, who was awarded Mixtape of the Year; Nines, who won best album for Crop Circle; while Radio 1Xtra’s Charlie Sloth took home Radio DJ of the Year.

Accepting his award, Dapaah said: “It’s mad, I just want to thank God for this. You know a couple of years ago we weren’t here and now we’re here – don’t let anyone stop you from what you want to do.

“Big up to the females in this category and all the other entertainers; big up yourself, this one’s for you.”

The coveted Artist of the Year award was presented to Hackney-born rapper Not3s, whose album Take Not3s II was released in July.

He said: “You know this is mad, man – big up everyone who was nominated, can’t lie that was a tough one and big up all of you.”

The 2018 KA & GRM Daily Rated Awards Airs On Channel 4 On Friday September 7 at 11.05pm.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BBC presenter shares heartbreaking goodbye as she reveals she has just days to live

BBC presenter shares heartbreaking goodbye as she reveals she has just days to live
[PICS] These jeans from Penneys come in FOUR fab colours

[PICS] These jeans from Penneys come in FOUR fab colours
Business of Fashion 500: What you need to know about four of the most influential people on the list

Business of Fashion 500: What you need to know about four of the most influential people on the list

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The Chase records highest EVER win with £100,000 prize

The Chase records highest EVER win with £100,000 prize
Roxanne Pallett says she is 'most HATED girl in Britain'

Roxanne Pallett says she is 'most HATED girl in Britain'
Tesco recall popular product over SALMONELLA fears

Tesco recall popular product over SALMONELLA fears
[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!