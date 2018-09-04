Luke given boot on Great British Bake Off

The 30-year-old civil servant came unstuck during the show's cake week.

Amateur baker Luke Thompson has become the second contestant to leave the tent on the latest series of The Great British Bake Off.

The 30-year-old civil servant from Sheffield, who moonlights as a house and techno DJ, came unstuck during the show’s cake week with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The 11 bakers were tasked with creating 16 identical slices of sponge cake in the signature tray bake challenge.

For the technical challenge, Leith asked them to make her version of impressionist painter Claude Monet’s favourite birthday treat, the spinach puree infused Le Gateau Vert.

Rahul became the first contestant to get a handshake from Paul Hollywood for a showstopper (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

The third challenge of the episode, the showstopper, saw the contestants create Chocolate Collar Cake which had to have a minimum of two tiers.

Luke struggled in the signature challenge, with Hollywood describing his lemon and poppy seed sponge slices as being “tough as old boots”.

But he was able to place seventh in the technical despite having to start his cake again.

It was during the showstopper round that Luke really felt the heat. His raspberry and white chocolate collar cake melted in the hot tent and would not set in the fridge.

Deliberating who should leave the tent, Leith and Hollywood were torn between Luke and retired air steward Terry, 56, who also struggled during the previous biscuit week.

But it was Luke who was ultimately given the chop.

Speaking after his exit, Luke said: “Even though it was just two weeks, it was an amazing two weeks. I was absolutely devastated to leave, there is no getting away from that.

“But on reflection now, it was one of the best experiences of my life. I have made 11 new friends for life as well!

“I was absolutely gutted that I didn’t get to bread week, as I feel that is one of my baking strengths.”

Rahul, a 30-year-old research scientist from India who lives in Rotherham, was named star baker after he became the first contestant to receive a coveted handshake from Hollywood for his showstopper.

Hollywood described Rahul’s Bengali-inspired chocolate orange cake as “fantastic”. Leith praised his ability to keep his “wonderful construction” together in the heat.

During the episode, Rahul was seen comforting last week’s star baker, French software project manager Manon, after her cake did not come out how she had hoped.

Hollywood also shook project manager Ruby’s hand for her chocolate and hazelnut showstopper.

Presenters Noel Fielding donned a large wig and dress that made him look like the last Queen of France Marie Antoinette.

When co-host Sandi Toksvig asked if this was a reference to the “let them eat cake” quote that is often attributed to Antoinette, Fielding joked the costume was the only clothes he had.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday September 11 at 8pm on Channel 4.

© Press Association 2018