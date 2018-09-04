Henry Cavill to star in The Witcher adaptation for Netflix

4th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

He will play Geralt of Rivia in the adaptation of the book series.

Mission Impossible Fallout Premiere - London

Henry Cavill will play Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, an adaptation of the best-selling book series.

The Superman actor will star in the eight-part fantasy series for Netflix, which is already a popular video game series.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich wrote on Twitter: “He was my first meeting. I didn’t have writers or scripts yet – just a greenlight and a lot of passion.

“That was four months ago, and I’ve never forgotten the passion he brought. He IS Geralt. He always has been. I’m so thrilled to welcome HENRY CAVILL to the #Witcher family.”

Cavill also shared the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of the Netflix home screen with the username Geralt of Rivia.

He captioned it: “My new mailing address is: Geralt, C/O Vesemir, Kaer Morhen, Kaer Morhen Valley, Hertch, Kaedwen.

“Please note, I’m rarely there. Monster slaying being what it is. So, replies will be few and far between, if at all.”

Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family centring on Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

When destiny hurtles him towards a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile continent together.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Roxanne Pallett says she is 'most HATED girl in Britain'

Roxanne Pallett says she is 'most HATED girl in Britain'
Ben Foden PUBLICLY reaches out to Una Healy for first time since split

Ben Foden PUBLICLY reaches out to Una Healy for first time since split
[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BBC presenter shares heartbreaking goodbye as she reveals she has just days to live

BBC presenter shares heartbreaking goodbye as she reveals she has just days to live
The Chase records highest EVER win with £100,000 prize

The Chase records highest EVER win with £100,000 prize
Popular influencer found dead on luxury yacht

Popular influencer found dead on luxury yacht
Ben Foden publicly reaches out to Una Healy for first time since split

Ben Foden publicly reaches out to Una Healy for first time since split