Danny Dyer to make FIRST TV appearance with Dani and Jack on Celebrity Juice

The actor will appear alongside his daughter and her Love Island partner on the comedy show's 10-year special.

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer is set to make his first TV appearance alongside his daughter Dani and her partner Jack Fincham since the couple won dating show Love Island.

The Business star previously appeared alongside his wife Joanne Mas via video link to give his approval of Fincham, rather than appear in the Love Island villa in person.

The trio will all be seen together on ITV2’s Celebrity Juice in an episode that will celebrate 10 years since the comedy panel show was first aired.

That's right, we're back this September with a BRAND NEW series and it's all kicking off with a 10th Birthday special!! 🎁🎂🍾 So join us more ace guests, loads of great games and a totally rad time! NAH'MSAYIN!! 🍋🍋🍋https://t.co/NCXTT7B2sq — Celebrity Juice (@CelebJuice) August 31, 2018

They will be joined on the Keith Lemon-hosted show by regular team captains Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton, as well as former Pussycat Dolls and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ashley Roberts.

Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness, who appeared on the very first episode of Celebrity Juice, will also be on the panel.

Ahead of the special episode, comedy character Lemon, who is played by Leigh Francis, said: “Looking forward to getting behind my Celebrity Juice desk and it will be our 10th birthday! Wow, what a ride!

“Thank you ITV2 for making all my dreams come true, thanks to all the loyal viewers for watching and thanks to the Juice family for being the best dysfunctional, attractive, funniest, coolest family on’t box!”

Willoughby commented: “I’m so excited to celebrate the 10th birthday! It’s been utter chaos from the word go and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I look forward to toasting all the great times we’ve had and many more to come.”

Love Island 2018 winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham previously spoke to her parents on the dating show via video link (Jeff Spicer/PA)

Cotton added: “I remember the first show like it was yesterday, how time flies! We’ll be celebrating in style, but if the last ten years are anything to go by, I’m preparing myself for the surprises Keith has in store.”

Singers Rita Ora, Olly Murs, Gabrielle and Tom Odell are also set to feature as part of a pop special during the upcoming series.

The latest series of Celebrity Juice will launch with the 10th anniversary special on Thursday September 13 at 10pm on ITV2.





© Press Association 2018