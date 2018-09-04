Roxanne Pallett STEPS DOWN from radio show following CBB punch row

The former Emmerdale star has said she fears she is the most hated woman in Britain.

Roxanne Pallett will not return to her job as presenter of a radio breakfast show after the Ryan Thomas punch row on Celebrity Big Brother.

The former Emmerdale star joined Minster FM in York and North Yorkshire earlier this year, hosting the breakfast show with Ben Fry.

However, she has stepped down from the job after her controversial appearance in the Celebrity Big Brother house, where she accused soap star Thomas of punching her.

After walking out of the house, she apologised and said she had got it wrong, telling Celebrity Big Brother host Emma Willis she feared she was “the most hated woman in Britain”.

A statement from the radio station, which was read out on air, said: “As a result of discussions today with her representatives, Minster FM can confirm that Roxanne Pallett has stepped down from her position at the station with immediate effect to take some time out and reflect on recent events.

“Roxanne will not be returning to Minster FM.”

Emma's interview with Roxanne following her early departure from the House and accusations against Ryan. #CBB pic.twitter.com/geHzTt9GVE — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 4, 2018

Bridget Davies, managing director at Minster FM, said: “We are very close to our audience and our customers, and it’s been alien to us to not be able to honestly communicate with them.

“It’s been very difficult not to be able to tell them what’s been going on in here at the station.

“As you know, Roxanne was in the Big Brother house and was uncontactable until today, because we’ve been unable to speak to her until today we’ve been unable to issue a statement.

“However, following a meeting today we can confirm Roxanne will not be returning to Minster FM and as she said to Emma (Willis) last night, she was going to take some time to reflect and address some issues, (we) hope that goes well and she gets the help and support she needs.”

Pallett has said she has had to go off Twitter in the wake of the scandal and plans to work on herself.





