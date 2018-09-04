Holyrood to be first legislature to host BBC's Question Time

The flagship programme will be broadcast from the Scottish Parliament's debating chamber as part of the Festival of Politics.

The BBC’s flagship Question Time programme is to be broadcast from Holyrood next month, making it the first UK legislature to host the long-running show.

The programme will come from the Scottish Parliament’s debating chamber on October 11.

The event is part of this year’s Festival of Politics at the Edinburgh parliament, which also includes appearances from the veteran Tory politician Lord Michael Heseltine and Labour’s Dame Margaret Hodge MP.

Other events include interviews with the renowned author and academic Professor Mary Beard, history professor Sir Tom Devine and author Darren McGarvey who recently won the Orwell book prize for Poverty Safari.

We're looking forward to #FoP2018 where there is sure to be lots of engaging political discussion as always. From debates about the NHS, to in depth discussions about #Brexit – there's something for everyone. Book your tickets now at: https://t.co/gjL1iI2Rpz pic.twitter.com/milumQZ1t0 — Visit The Scottish Parliament (@VisitScotParl) August 27, 2018

Launching the programme for the annual event, Holyrood Presiding Office Ken Macintosh said: “The Festival of Politics is an opportunity for Parliament to really open its doors to the people of Scotland so they too can debate the big issues, while sitting in the heart of Scotland’s democracy.

“This is our most ambitious programme yet featuring award-winning authors and academics such as Professor Mary Beard and Darren McGarvey, political grandees Lord Michael Heseltine and Dame Margaret Hodge MP, and poets such as Ben Okri. There is something which will appeal to everyone.

“This year as part of the Festival of Politics, we will also become the first UK legislature to host the BBC’s flagship political programme, Question Time, from our debating chamber.

“For many fans of the show this will be the final opportunity to come and watch David Dimbleby in the chair of this long running and much loved political programme.”

