New series of Big Brother to start within days of CBB finale

4th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Channel 5 has unveiled a first look at the show's new eye.

Big Brother

A new series of Big Brother will kick off on Channel 5 just days after the current celebrity series draws to a close.

Host Emma Willis will return as a fresh group of housemates enter a new-look Big Brother house on September 14 after the celebrity winner is announced on September 10.

Presenter Emma Willis will return (Channel 5)

The channel has given a first look at a new take on the show’s famous eye – this time as an interplanetary orb of luminous colours.

The forthcoming series will have a new feel with different tasks and twists to challenge and surprise the housemates, Channel 5 said.

Big Brother’s Bit On The Side will also return following the main show, hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan Clark-Neal will be back for Big Brother’s Bit On The Side (Channel 5)

The current series of Celebrity Big Brother has made headlines after Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett accused Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas of punching her. She has since apologised.

Big Brother will begin on Virgin Media Two at 9pm on September 14.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The Chase records highest EVER win with £100,000 prize

The Chase records highest EVER win with £100,000 prize
Holly Willoughby will take children out of school for I'm A Celebrity

Holly Willoughby will take children out of school for I'm A Celebrity
Popular influencer found dead on luxury yacht

Popular influencer found dead on luxury yacht

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Red lips, feline flicks and pastel eyes - all the best beauty trends from the Venice Film Festival

Red lips, feline flicks and pastel eyes - all the best beauty trends from the Venice Film Festival
Roxanne Pallett says she is 'most HATED girl in Britain'

Roxanne Pallett says she is 'most HATED girl in Britain'
Roxanne Pallet FINALLY apologizes over Ryan Thomas incident

Roxanne Pallet FINALLY apologizes over Ryan Thomas incident
WATCH: Irish singer Brendan Murray makes INCREDIBLE comeback after fluffing his first audition

WATCH: Irish singer Brendan Murray makes INCREDIBLE comeback after fluffing his first audition