New series of Big Brother to start within days of CBB finale

Channel 5 has unveiled a first look at the show's new eye.

A new series of Big Brother will kick off on Channel 5 just days after the current celebrity series draws to a close.

Host Emma Willis will return as a fresh group of housemates enter a new-look Big Brother house on September 14 after the celebrity winner is announced on September 10.

Presenter Emma Willis will return (Channel 5)

The channel has given a first look at a new take on the show’s famous eye – this time as an interplanetary orb of luminous colours.

The forthcoming series will have a new feel with different tasks and twists to challenge and surprise the housemates, Channel 5 said.

Big Brother’s Bit On The Side will also return following the main show, hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan Clark-Neal will be back for Big Brother’s Bit On The Side (Channel 5)

The current series of Celebrity Big Brother has made headlines after Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett accused Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas of punching her. She has since apologised.

Big Brother will begin on Virgin Media Two at 9pm on September 14.





