Nile Rodgers and Chic announce UK arena tour

Nile Rodgers has announced a UK arena tour with Chic ahead of the release of their first album in 26 years.

The 65-year-old musician is set to headline a five-date arena tour in the build-up to Christmas.

Rodgers and Chic are releasing their first album in a quarter of a century, and have broken the news of the tour ahead of launching It’s About Time.

Reaching fame with hits such as Le Freak in 1978, Rodgers has enjoyed decades of success with a host of collaborations, and has worked with a range of stars for the new album.

Sir Elton John, Lady Gaga and Craig David all feature on the upcoming release, and Rodgers has announced that a special guest will join the arena tour.

Five dates have been announced for the UK tour, which begins at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on December 13.

Rodgers and Chic will then play shows at the Manchester Arena, Arena Birmingham, the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, and finally the 02 Arena in London on December 19.

