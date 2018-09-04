Graeme Swann: I'll fight to the death over chest waxing

The former cricketer plans to take the Glitterball trophy home.

Former cricketer Graeme Swann has promised a “fight to the death” over having his chest waxed for Strictly Come Dancing.

The sports star is one of this year’s crop of contestants on the BBC One show.

Asked what he is not looking forward to, he replied: “Having my chest waxed potentially.

“That’s not happening.

“I’ll fight to the death if anyone tries it!”

Swann said he is definitely in the competition to win the Glitterball trophy.

“I’m not going to go into a competition unless I’m going in to win it,” he said.

“I’m a sportsman. You won’t find sportsmen doing anything they don’t think they can win.”

The other celebrities strutting their stuff on the dance floor for the 16th series of the show include Ashley Roberts, Faye Tozer, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Lauren Steadman, Stacey Dooley, Susannah Constantine and Vick Hope.

The line-up is completed by Charles Venn, Danny John-Jules, Joe Sugg, Lee Ryan, Dr Ranj Singh and Seann Walsh.

Danny John-Jules (PA)

Red Dwarf star John-Jules revealed he does not share Swann’s fears about the makeover, saying: “It’s a bit like my career has been in the past really – dressing up, spangly clothes, diamantes, big earrings, and more make-up than Tina Turner.”

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will kick off on September 8.

