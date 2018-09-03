Jermaine Pennant leaves CBB in surprise eviction

3rd Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The footballer said the eviction took him by surprise.

Jermaine Pennant

Jermaine Pennant has been evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The football star was shown the door on Monday night after losing out to Hardeep Singh Kohli in the public vote.

The eviction came as a surprise for the housemates who were in the middle of a party and thought the eviction was later in the week.

“It’s a bit of a shock,” said Pennant. “I had a better outfit planned!”

Host Emma Willis told Pennant he had been nominated by Sally Morgan and Nick Leeson, who felt he was inconsiderate, and Kirstie Alley and Ryan Thomas, who referenced his friendship with Chloe Ayling.

The footballer, who has been married to glamour model Alice Goodwin since 2014, was seen exchanging written notes with Ayling. In one Pennant wrote: “I like you.”

He insisted the whole thing had been just “banter”.

“Nothing actually physically happened,” he said, adding that he never claimed to be single.

Pennant was also shown footage of the “punch” incident, where Roxanne Pallet claimed Thomas had hurt her by punching her.

The star said he was surprised at the clip, saying: “Is that it? That’s poor.”

“I was expecting something big,” he said, adding that he felt “like a mug” having listened to and comforted the actress.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] EVERYONE will be wearing these Penneys shirts - and they cost LESS than a tenner

[PICS] EVERYONE will be wearing these Penneys shirts - and they cost LESS than a tenner
Roxanne Pallet FINALLY apologizes over Ryan Thomas incident

Roxanne Pallet FINALLY apologizes over Ryan Thomas incident
Popular influencer found dead on luxury yacht

Popular influencer found dead on luxury yacht

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ben Foden publicly reaches out to Una Healy for first time since split

Ben Foden publicly reaches out to Una Healy for first time since split
Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way

Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way
WATCH: Irish singer Brendan Murray makes INCREDIBLE comeback after fluffing his first audition

WATCH: Irish singer Brendan Murray makes INCREDIBLE comeback after fluffing his first audition
Corrie star's son battling AGONISING incurable illness

Corrie star's son battling AGONISING incurable illness