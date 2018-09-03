The Chase records highest EVER win with £100,000 prize

Each team member walked off with £25,000.

A team on ITV quiz show The Chase has scooped £100,000, which host Bradley Walsh said was “the highest amount won on a daytime show ever”.

The four players – Diane, Luca, Tim and Gayna – each bagged a £25,000 share after beating Chaser Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty during Monday’s programme.

In the final chase the team had 21 steps on the board.

There were nine opportunities to push back, of which the team executed four.

The time ran out with Hegerty at 14 steps.

During the game Gayna, who played last, opted to take the higher offer of £86,000, while the others stuck at their “Cash Builder” amounts of £7,000, £3,000 and £4,000 respectively.

Gayna said she would now be treating herself to a wing walk experience, Diane is taking her family on holiday, Tim is going to buy a motorhome while medical student Luca pledged to buy two takeaways a week until he graduated – including one from The Ritz.

Chaser Hegerty said: “I hope The Ritz does do takeaways because you deserve it – you all do.

“Very, very well played.

“I didn’t expect to win that one to be honest. Very good indeed.”

“What a show!” said Walsh. “I’m thrilled for the team. They go home with £25k each. It just shows you, it can be done!”

