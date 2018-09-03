Eminem on course for record-breaking number one with Kamikaze

The rapper surprised fans by releasing the previously unannounced record last week.

Eminem is on course to make UK albums chart history by landing at number one with a ninth consecutive release.

The US rapper, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, shares the current record of eight successive chart-toppers with Led Zeppelin and Abba.

He now looks set to topple the soundtrack to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which features versions of some of the Swedish pop group’s hits by the film’s cast.

Eminem surprised fans last week by releasing Kamikaze, a previously unannounced 13-track LP, which features raps with references to Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein.

Despite not being available in a physical format, Kamikaze is some 20,000 combined chart sales ahead of its nearest competition, according to the official chart update.

Three songs from the album – The Ringer, Lucky You and Greatest – are also in line to feature in the top 10 on the singles chart.

Rock band Idles are on course for their first top 40 appearance on the albums chart with this week’s highest new entry, Joy As An Act Of Resistance.

Singer-songwriter Passenger, who scored a huge hit on the singles chart in 2014 with Let Her Go, is also on track to land in the top five with his eighth album Runaway.

Scottish DJ Calvin Harris is also looking likely to notch up his 10th UK number one single. He last reached the top spot earlier this year with singer Dua Lipa and their song One Kiss.

Harris’ collaboration with singer Sam Smith, called Promises, is narrowly leading last week’s chart-topper Eastside by US producer Benny Blanco by 2,700 combined sales.

If it’s able to hold on until Friday when this week’s final chart is released, it will be Smith’s seventh appearance at the summit of the singles chart.

