CBB's Hardeep Singh Kohli sick of facing nomination

The presenter has faced the public vote three times.

Celebrity Big Brother’s Hardeep Singh Kohli has said he is fed up of being nominated as he faces eviction from the house once again.

The presenter and Jermaine Pennant are going head-to-head in a surprise showdown on Monday night, with one housemate set to be shown the door.

It is the third time Singh Kohli has been up for the chop on the Channel 5 reality series.

A clip shared ahead of the episode shows Singh Kohli moaning about his nomination to Sally Morgan.

“I f*****g hate it,” he tells the psychic.

“To be nominated three times is an awful feeling.

“To be held in such low regard by those around you is an awful feeling.”

Singh Kohli previously survived eviction against Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn.

Morgan pointed out that he must be popular in the outside world to have stayed in.

But Singh Kohli snapped back: “It would be quite nice if the people I’m with held me in slightly higher regard, but what can you do?”

The eviction show will also feature an interview with Roxanne Pallett, who left the house on Saturday in the wake of the “punch” drama.

The actress had claimed that Corrie star Ryan Thomas had punched her, but has since apologised and said she “got it wrong” and that she could now see his actions were not deliberate.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on Channel 5 at 9pm.

