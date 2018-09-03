Anna Friel to star in adaptation of Windermere novels for ITV

The actress will lead new drama Deep Water alongside Sinead Keenan and Rosalind Eleazar.

Anne Friel will star in new TV drama Deep Water, adapted from the Windermere series of novels by Paula Daly, ITV has announced.

The Marcella actress will star opposite Sinead Keenan and Rosalind Eleazar in the six-part emotional thriller, which is set against the backdrop of the Lake District and follows the lives of three complex women who are all struggling to do their best for their families, but face tough choices.

The women are connected by the school gates, each with children around the same age – and Friel will play disorganised mother-of-three, Lisa Kallisto, who juggles her hectic family life with running a business.

Pleased to announce our new drama Deep Water. The gripping emotional thriller will be fronted by multi-award winning actresses @AnnaFriel, Little Boy Blue’s @SineadKeenan and @RosalindEleazar. pic.twitter.com/XMVEQ3sH8O — ITV (@ITV) September 3, 2018

Little Boy Blue star Keenan plays physiotherapist Roz, who once had a thriving private practice, but the debts run up by her partner Winston have left the family facing financial ruin.

When Roz is offered help with their debts from an unexpected quarter, the decision she makes could change the course of her life.

Sinead Keenan will also star in the drama (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Rellik star Eleazar plays wealthy and attractive Kate Riverty, who has a home overlooking Lake Windermere and a well-drilled and highly organised family life as mother to Lucinda and Fergus, and wife to husband Guy.

When Kate invites her friend Lisa and husband Joe to dinner, the evening goes spectacularly wrong for Lisa after she makes a spontaneous decision.

Penned by Indian Summer writer Anna Symon, the series aims to take a modern look at families, the pressure of juggling busy lives, and an exploration of what it means to be a perfect mother.

Polly Hill, head of drama at ITV, said: “Anna has cleverly woven together two of Paula’s brilliant novels, to create a wonderful modern and layered series.

“It’s about three very different women on their own incredible and often shocking journeys, whose lives connect at the school gates.

“It’s funny, sexy, truthful and often outrageous, and should have the audience asking what they would do to hold their own family together. I am delighted to be working with Kudos on this great new series for ITV.”

Karen Wilson, chief creative officer for production company Kudos, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Anna and ITV on bringing these wonderful books to life, and telling stories about modern women in an interesting and beautiful part of rural Britain.”

Filming for the series will begin in the Cumbrian countryside this week.

© Press Association 2018