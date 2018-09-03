Chris Evans called a 'legend' after he announces exit from Radio 2

Evans has hosted the station's breakfast show for eight years.

Radio and TV presenter Zoe Ball has hailed her fellow Radio 2 broadcaster Chris Evans as a “legend” after he announced on his breakfast show that he is leaving the station after 13 years.

Evans took over from Sir Terry Wogan as the host of Radio 2’s flagship programme in 2010.

Ball, who was the first woman to be the sole presenter of the Radio 1 breakfast show, was one of many stars to praise Evans following his shock announcement live on air.

Ball tweeted: “Flippin ‘eck. CHRIS EVANS. You absolute legend.

“Always been such an inspiration, all learnt so much from you. Proper shocker on a Monday morning. You will be most missed Mr Big.”

BBC Breakfast anchor Dan Walker added: “Chris Evans to leave Radio 2. It has been a brilliant show and he has presented it magnificently. Massive slippers to fill for someone.”

Magic Radio weekend breakfast presenter Tom Price wrote: “Chris Evans is my absolute all time number one radio hero.

“Gutted he’s leaving BBC Radio 2 breakfast. Utter genius.”

Presenter Angela Scanlon, who hosts an early morning show on Sundays on Radio 2, wrote: “Can’t quite believe this. BBC Radio 2 without Chris Evans is like a fry-up without bacon.

“The daddy of radio, a rouge and a rebel, but above all a wildly generous soul.

“I always wished I met Sir Terry, feel lucky to have had the chance to sit in Chris’ studio and see him take flight.”

