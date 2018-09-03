Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec announce new tour

The dancers will take their Remembering The Movies show around the UK next year.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have announced a new UK tour that celebrates cinema.

The husband and wife team will hit the road with their Remembering The Movies show in 2019.

The tour follows on from Manrara and Skorjanec’s two successful Remembering Fred shows, which celebrated Fred Astaire, and will see them pay tribute to memorable and award-winning films with dazzling dance routines.

From the Golden Age of Hollywood through to the modern mega musical, audiences will enjoy tributes to the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Saturday Night Fever, Gene Kelly, The Greatest Showman, Marilyn Monroe, La La Land, James Bond and Cabaret.

A poster for the Remembering The Movies tour (Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec)

Manrara said: “If you loved Remembering Fred then get ready for what we hope will be another remarkable show.

“Remembering The Movies is a brand new show that will feature a host of great songs and dances from the movies that we all know and love.

“Instead of celebrating just one legend in Fred Astaire, we will be celebrating classic movies and Hollywood stars that stretch from the Golden Age right up to modern-day blockbusters.”

Skorjanec said: “We will still have a huge LED screen and wonderful stage and set design, but this time we will have an even larger cast of some of the UK’s finest dancers.”

The 42-date UK tour begins on March 21 2019 at Venue Cymru in Llandudno and wraps up at Richmond Theatre on May 9.

Other tour stops along the way include Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Guildford and London, with a show at the London Palladium on April 20.

For further information go to www.rememberingthemovies.com.

© Press Association 2018