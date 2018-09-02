Cardi B teases fans with another peek at baby girl

The rapper welcomed her daughter in July.

Cardi B has given fans another glimpse at her baby girl – but only her hands.

The rapper and her husband Offset welcomed daughter Kulture in July, but have kept her under wraps – only sharing snaps of the top of her head.

But Cardi B’s latest Instagram snap shows both of the infant’s hands.

“I needed a girl like you,” the star captioned the sweet shot.

"I needed a girl like you."

While introducing the MTV Video Music Awards in New York last month, the rapper teased fans by appearing on stage cradling an object in a towel.

However, it was later revealed to be a Moonman, the statue handed to VMA winners.

