Cardi B teases fans with another peek at baby girl

2nd Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The rapper welcomed her daughter in July.

Cardi B

Cardi B has given fans another glimpse at her baby girl – but only her hands.

The rapper and her husband Offset welcomed daughter Kulture in July, but have kept her under wraps – only sharing snaps of the top of her head.

But Cardi B’s latest Instagram snap shows both of the infant’s hands.

“I needed a girl like you,” the star captioned the sweet shot.

I needed a girl like you.🎀KK

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

While introducing the MTV Video Music Awards in New York last month, the rapper teased fans by appearing on stage cradling an object in a towel.

However, it was later revealed to be a Moonman, the statue handed to VMA winners.

