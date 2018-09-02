X Factor fans amused as Simon Cowell goes to McDonald's

2nd Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The TV star ordered a Filet-O-Fish from the drive-through.

Simon Cowell

X Factor viewers were tickled as Simon Cowell struggled to order from a McDonald’s drive-through.

The TV and music mogul took a little trip to the burger restaurant with fellow judge Louis Tomlinson at the start of Sunday night’s episode of the ITV show.

Evidently not used to the fast food chain, Cowell seemed confused when it came to giving his order to a speaker and hesitantly asked for a “fish thing”.

Fans thought the segment was hilarious.

“@SimonCowell ordering a #McDonalds is the the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while,” said one viewer on Twitter.

“Watching @SimonCowell order a fillet o fish through the mcdonalds drive thru has just made my year…… class,” said another.

One person posted: “Tbh would much rather watch an hour of the judges driving around in their cars and Simon ordering Mcdonalds than the actual auditions.”

Some thought the segment should be expanded into its own spin-off.

One fan pleaded: “SEEING @SimonCowell AND @Louis_Tomlinson AT MCDONALDS IS THE FUNNIEST THING EVER CAN WE PLEASE MAKE A PROGRAMME OUT OF THIS.”

“Simon and Louis going through the @McDonaldsUK drive thru should be it’s own series,” said another.

X Factor continues on ITV.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Youre going to see this gorgeous Penneys dress EVERYWHERE this season

[PIC] Youre going to see this gorgeous Penneys dress EVERYWHERE this season
WATCH: Louis Tomlinson fights back tears as singer he helped RETURNS to X Factor

WATCH: Louis Tomlinson fights back tears as singer he helped RETURNS to X Factor
Ryan Thomas daughter shares sweet message of support following CBB punch row

Ryan Thomas daughter shares sweet message of support following CBB punch row

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING: Popular children's toy BANNED over fears of hazardous chemicals

WARNING: Popular children's toy BANNED over fears of hazardous chemicals
[PIC] Baby joy for Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall

[PIC] Baby joy for Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall
X Factor viewers ask: What has happened to Simon Cowell's face?

X Factor viewers ask: What has happened to Simon Cowell's face?
WATCH: The INCREDIBLE moment Robbie Williams makes superfan's dream come true

WATCH: The INCREDIBLE moment Robbie Williams makes superfan's dream come true