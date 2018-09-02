The Specials star Neville Staple 'devastated' after grandson dies in stabbing

He was found at the rear of Club M in Croft Road and later died in hospital, West Midlands Police said.

The Specials singer Neville Staple has spoken of the “heartbreaking loss” of his grandson, who was stabbed to death aged 21.

Fidel, son of Mr Staple’s daughter Melanie, was rushed to hospital in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Coventry in the early hours of Saturday.

He was found at the rear of Club M in Croft Road and later died in hospital, West Midlands Police said.

Fidel died after being stabbed in Coventry city centre (Coventry Police/PA)

Mr Staple, vocalist in the Coventry ska band, wrote on Facebook: “We are truly devastated to announce the heartbreaking loss of my grandson Fidel (my daughter Melanie’s son), who died today as a result of being attacked with a knife in the street.

“We want to thank the hospital staff & surgeons at UHCW University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, who battled all day to try & save him.

“My beautiful daughter Melanie & wife Christine Sugary, all the family and myself are still shocked by this tragedy, but would like to thank you all for the kindness & messages we have received.”

We are truly devastated to announce the heartbreaking loss of my grandson Fidel (my daughter Melanie's son), who died… Posted by Neville Staple on Saturday, September 1, 2018

Melanie said in a statement: “When your beautiful heart stopped beating my heart broke in two, knowing that here on earth there won’t be another quite like you.

“My beautiful, one of a kind child, you’re a part of me today and always. RIP baby boy.”

Another man, aged 23, was found with stab injuries on Queen Victoria Road and is in a stable condition in hospital.

Mr Staple, who is kicking off a UK tour with his Neville Staple Band this weekend, said he would be dedicating Sunday’s Godiva Festival performance in Coventry to his grandson.

He has also called for an end to stabbings and knife crime.

Mr Staple, speaking on his band’s Facebook page, said: “Thank you for your messages of support during our personal tragedy.

“My wife Christine and I have decided that our shows this week, in Coventry and Brighton, will go on and will be dedicated to our grandson Fidel and daughter Melanie (who asked that we still perform).

“We have the best fans in the world (through the Neville Staple Band, the Specials, Fun Boy Three & Sugary Staple), so we ask that you help us turn our pain into a message.

“Let’s show the young people that this knife trend has to stop! It has to STOP!!”

Police have been given more time to question a 23-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, and have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Harry Harrison said: “We believe there are people who saw or know what happened in the early hours of yesterday morning and I am urging them to come forward.

“Fidel was a young man with his whole life ahead of him.

“His family are shattered by his death and need answers as to why this has happened.

“I am asking anyone who knows what happened to search their conscience and call us.”

Knife crime across the West Midlands is on the rise official data has shown (Katie Collins/PA)

West Midlands Police were dealing with an average seven knife crimes a day, official figures for the year to March 2018 showed earlier this year.

There were 2,850 serious crimes recorded involving blades in the period, up from 2,394 the year previously – an increase of 19%.

© Press Association 2018