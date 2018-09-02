Ex-Towie star Amy Childs posts cute picture to announce baby's arrival

2nd Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The Essex-based star is now a proud mum of two.

Amy Childs

Reality TV star Amy Childs has shared a cute picture while announcing the birth of her son.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Childs, 28, posted a picture of the sleeping tot on her Instagram page, snuggled up in blankets.

She wrote: “My beautiful son.

“Welcome to the world darling… Born Saturday 1st September 4.12am.”

It is the second child for the Essex TV personality and model, who was an original cast member in Towie, appearing for the first two series in 2010 and 2011.

She has a one-year-old daughter called Polly with ex-boyfriend Bradley Wright, and her new addition is with her new partner, Ritchie.

Childs, who has also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother and The Jump, revealed she and Ritchie were expecting their first child together in April.

© Press Association 2018

