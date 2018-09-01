X Factor's new judging panel sparks mixed response

1st Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The ITV show returned on Saturday night.

Robbie Williams

The new X Factor judging panel has sparked a mixed response from viewers.

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field joined Simon Cowell on the show.

Some fans said having Williams and his wife on was a “breath of fresh air”, while others complained that The X Factor has become the “Robbie show”.

@FreyFrey_WH wrote: “As much as I have no idea of Ayda Field’s credentials to be a judge on X Factor, her and Robbie have actually made this episode so far.”

@Toon46965318 wrote: “Wasn’t sure I was going to like Robbie and Ayda as judges but they are great.”

@AnnaP2007 wrote: “Absolutely loved Robbie Williams and Ayda Field on X Factor tonight! Breath of fresh air!!”

Others said there was too much affection between the couple.

And @alfiesmum5 wrote: “Ayda Field and Robbie Williams as judges – it’s a no from me”.

@missijayne8 wrote: “Unpopular opinion but I prefer Louis Walsh over Louis Tomlinson.

The show saw Tomlinson reveal that he and his band-mates disliked the name One Direction when they were in the hit group.

“I don’t think any of us were a fan of the name One Direction,” he said. “It’s a pretty corny name.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Roxanne Pallett QUITS Celebrity Big Brother after Ryan Thomas punch row

Roxanne Pallett QUITS Celebrity Big Brother after Ryan Thomas punch row
Furious Bride CANCELS her own wedding after guests refuse her OUTRAGEOUS demand

Furious Bride CANCELS her own wedding after guests refuse her OUTRAGEOUS demand
[PIC] Baby joy for Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall

[PIC] Baby joy for Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

THIS is the Irish location that sold last night's 500,000 winning EuroMillions ticket

THIS is the Irish location that sold last night's 500,000 winning EuroMillions ticket
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop APOLOGISES to Ariana Grande

Aretha Franklin funeral bishop APOLOGISES to Ariana Grande
[PIC] Youre going to see this gorgeous Penneys dress EVERYWHERE this season

[PIC] Youre going to see this gorgeous Penneys dress EVERYWHERE this season
Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way

Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way