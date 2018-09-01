X Factor's new judging panel sparks mixed response

The new X Factor judging panel has sparked a mixed response from viewers.

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field joined Simon Cowell on the show.

Some fans said having Williams and his wife on was a “breath of fresh air”, while others complained that The X Factor has become the “Robbie show”.

@FreyFrey_WH wrote: “As much as I have no idea of Ayda Field’s credentials to be a judge on X Factor, her and Robbie have actually made this episode so far.”

@Toon46965318 wrote: “Wasn’t sure I was going to like Robbie and Ayda as judges but they are great.”

@AnnaP2007 wrote: “Absolutely loved Robbie Williams and Ayda Field on X Factor tonight! Breath of fresh air!!”

Others said there was too much affection between the couple.

And @alfiesmum5 wrote: “Ayda Field and Robbie Williams as judges – it’s a no from me”.

@missijayne8 wrote: “Unpopular opinion but I prefer Louis Walsh over Louis Tomlinson.

The show saw Tomlinson reveal that he and his band-mates disliked the name One Direction when they were in the hit group.

“I don’t think any of us were a fan of the name One Direction,” he said. “It’s a pretty corny name.”

