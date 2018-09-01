X Factor viewers ask: What has happened to Simon Cowell's face?

Cowell also held a small blue fan to keep him cool.

X Factor viewers were perplexed by Simon Cowell’s appearance when the show returned on Saturday night.

Cowell appeared alongside new judges Robbie Williams, the singer’s wife Ayda Field and One Direction star Louis Tomlinson on the ITV talent show.

And viewers pointed out that the chief judge, 58, who sported a small, blue handheld, battery-powered fan to keep him cool, appeared to look a little different.

@crazimac wrote: “I truthfully did not recognise Simon Cowell.”

@Spring__Autumn wrote: “OMG Simon what’s happened to your face, oh and It’s good to see you’ve made an effort as usual 😂😂#XFactor.”

But @soniadutta1902 wrote: “Wow, some cruel comments about Simon Cowell tonight…. People so quick to put others down.”

Others were riveted by Cowell’s fan.

@shawthorne3 wrote: “Simon Cowell and his hand held electronic fan. What a love story.”

@Tomredmoon wrote: “Will someone ever go out and buy Simon a decent size fan to cool him down.”

And David Walliams previously quipped about the judge: “His face has always changed. Something has happened. You think: ‘What has gone on? What exactly? Did you have a terrible accident or something?’ Yeah, he always looks a bit different.”

X Factor continues on ITV on Sunday at 8pm.

