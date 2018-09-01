Thousands gather to see out festival season in style

Music lovers looking to see out the festival season in style have gathered in their thousands for this year’s End Of The Road festival.

A sell-out crowd of more than 11,000 was making the most of the late summer sunshine, enjoying a varied musical line-up, taking in Ethiopian jazz and indie-punk.

Festival-goers revelled in late summer sunshine (Rachel Juarez-Carr/EOTR/PA)

The four-day gathering, now in its 13th year, will see headliners Vampire Weekend make a welcome return, with their only UK festival appearance this year, following on from art-pop star St Vincent and eclectic US outfit Yo La Tengo’s turns on the main stage.

The festival, which aims to schedule as many female acts as male acts, also did its bit to mark the centenary of women’s suffrage, with Liverpool-based band Stealing Sheep hosting a special live performance in celebration of the anniversary.

Performers in the Stealing Sheep tribute (Rachel Juarez-Carr/EOTR/PA)

The festival, which is held at the Larmer Tree Pleasure Gardens, near Blandford Forum, in Dorset, hosts four music stages, as well as a comedy stage, a library stage and cinema, but the event’s highlights are its surprise performances and one-off collaborations.

The independently-run event, which won Best Medium Sized Festival at the UK Festival Awards last year, finishes on Sunday.

