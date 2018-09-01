Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid to return to Good Morning Britain

The pair are set to return to the show on Monday at 6am.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have celebrated Good Morning Britain never being called “boring” as they prepare to return to the show.

The duo, who have been on a summer break, appear in a new trailer for the ITV morning programme, in which they confess to being called “argumentative, unfair, opinionated, cocky and annoying”.

Walking through a futuristic setting, Morgan adds: “But you know what we’ve never been called? Boring.”

Morgan and Reid will return to the show on Monday September 3, ITV said.

In recent weeks, they have been replaced by guest presenters including Kate Garraway, Jeremy Kyle, Charlotte Hawkins and Adil Ray.

Good Morning Britain’s editor Neil Thompson said: “We are looking forward to having Piers and Susanna back for autumn with some big exclusives and agenda setting news for our viewers. As the trailer says, ‘The news doesn’t have to be black and white’ – watch GMB if you want it in full colour.”

Morgan and Reid have helmed Good Morning Britain together for nearly three years.

Good Morning Britain airs at 6am on ITV.

