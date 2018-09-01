David and Victoria Beckham shocked as son Romeo turns 16

The duo have shared their surprise over their second son's landmark birthday.

David and Victoria Beckham have shared their shock that their son Romeo has already reached his 16th birthday.

The duo both posted on Instagram to celebrate their second son’s birthday, with David sharing a picture of him shaving Romeo’s upper lip.

He wrote: “I cannot believe my little man is 16 years old…

“Happy birthday big boy you are so special and I love you so much x @romeobeckham.”

Victoria posted a photo of herself posing with her son, and wrote: “Happy Birthday Romeo! Can’t believe our baby is 16 today!!! We all love you so so much @romeobeckham xxx.”

Romeo is the pair’s second-eldest child, after 19-year-old son Brooklyn.

The Beckhams, who have been married since 1999, are also parents to 13-year-old son Cruz, and daughter Harper, aged seven.

Romeo enjoyed a career of his own at a young age, modelling for fashion brand Burberry several years ago.

He has 1.7 million followers on his Instagram account.

