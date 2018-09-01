Aretha Franklin funeral bishop APOLOGISES to Ariana Grande

Bishop Charles H Ellis III has said sorry for how he touched the singer and also apologised for a joke he made about her name.

The bishop who officiated Aretha Franklin’s funeral has apologised to Ariana Grande for how he touched her onstage and a joke he made about her name.

Bishop Charles H Ellis III led Franklin’s funeral and awkwardly greeted Grande on stage after she performed (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.

Images of the moment showed Bishop Ellis’s hand holding Grande well above her waist, with his fingers pressing against one side of her chest.

The preacher apologised in an interview with The Associated Press at the cemetery where Franklin was interred.

“It would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast … I don’t know I guess I put my arm around her,” Bishop Ellis said. “Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologise.”

He said he hugged all the performers during Friday’s eight-hour service.

“I hug all the female artists and the male artists,” Bishop Ellis said. “Everybody that was up, I shook their hands and hugged them. That’s what we are all about in the church. We are all about love.”

He added: “The last thing I want to do is to be a distraction to this day. This is all about Aretha Franklin.”

Many people posted close-up images of the moment on Twitter, tagging it #RespectAriana.

Bishop Ellis also apologised to Grande, her fans and the Hispanic community for making a joke about seeing her name on the programme and thinking it was a new item on the Taco Bell menu.

“I personally and sincerely apologise to Ariana and to her fans and to the whole Hispanic community,” Bishop Ellis said. “When you’re doing a programme for nine hours you try to keep it lively, you try to insert some jokes here and there.”

Bishop Ellis’s touching of Grande overshadowed some criticism earlier in the ceremony over the short dress she wore for her performance. Numerous people posted criticisms online that the dress was too short for church.

