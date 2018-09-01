Meghan's former Suits co-star says she is missed on set

1st Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Wendell Pierce played Meghan's father in the legal drama.

LA Premiere of

The Duchess of Sussex’s former Suits co-star Wendell Pierce has said she is missed on set by the other cast members.

Pierce played Meghan’s father in the legal drama before she quit the show earlier this year ahead of her May wedding to the Duke of Sussex.

Speaking at the premiere of his latest TV show, Jack Ryan, Pierce, 54, told the Press Association: “You work with someone for years and then their journey comes to an end, but she is so fantastically happy and I’m happy for her.

“I remember the last moment I had with her on set, I told her no matter what happens know that you have friends that care about you. I can see that you are truly happy and I wish nothing but the best for you.

“So while she’s missed we are happy for her, because to be a newlywed and have the life that she has is great.”

Jack Ryan is streaming on Amazon Prime.

© Press Association 2018

