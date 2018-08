A funeral service has been held for the Queen of Soul.

Celebrities and politicians have attended the funeral of soul star Aretha Franklin, while thousands of her fans lined the streets outside the Detroit church.

The gold casket of legendary singer Aretha Franklin is carried into Greater Grace Temple in Detroit ahead of her funeral service (Paul Sancya/AP)

Detroit residents queue to enter the church for the service (Tony Dejak/AP)

Former US president Bill Clinton poses for a photo with Ariana Grande and her partner Pete Davidson inside the church (Paul Sancya/AP)

Faith Hill performs during the funeral service (Paul Sancya/AP)

A person holds a programme during the service (Paul Sancya/AP)

Ariana Grande paid tribute to the soul queen (Paul Sancya/AP)

Fellow soul legend Smokey Robinson blows a kiss during the funeral service (Paul Sancya/AP)

Chaka Khan with a powerful performance (Paul Sancya/AP)

Former president Bill Clinton fondly remember the Queen of Soul (Paul Sancya/AP)

Record producer Clive Davis speaks during the funeral service (Paul Sancya/AP)

Jennifer Hudson performs during the service for Aretha Franklin (Paul Sancya/AP)

Another soul legend Gladys Knight performs during service (Paul Sancya/AP)

Stevie Wonder delivered an emotional performance at the ceremony (Paul Sancya/AP)

