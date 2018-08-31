Watch: Soldiers play Aretha Franklin's Respect at Changing Of The Guard

31st Aug 18

The Band of the Welsh Guards belted out the song outside Buckingham Palace.

The Queen’s guards paid their own respects to Aretha Franklin as they played one of her most famous songs outside Buckingham Palace.

On the day of the funeral of the Queen of Soul, who died last week, the Band of the Welsh Guards played a version of Respect during the Changing Of The Guard.

The rendition was a big hit on Twitter, with one user describing it as “one queen’s homage to another”.

Franklin’s funeral took place at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Friday – with Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, Jennifer Hudson, Whoopi Goldberg and Stevie Wonder among the mourners.

Franklin, whose hits also included (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman and Think, died on on August 16 aged 76.

