BTS become first K-pop group to enter UK top 40 singles chart

Solo artist Psy topped the chart in 2012 with Gangnam Style.

South Korean boyband BTS have become the first K-pop group to enter the top 40 of the UK singles chart.

The seven-piece group scored the highest new entry on this week’s chart with their song Idol, which has landed at number 21.

They have also claimed their third top 20 album in the UK with Love Yourself: Answer.

The band have recently celebrated breaking Taylor Swift’s record for the biggest music video debut on YouTube.

Their video for Idol was viewed more than 45 million times in the first 24 hours of its release, surpassing Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do, which earned 43.2 million views in 2017.

Congratulations to BTS! 'IDOL' now holds the record for the biggest music video debut in YouTube history, earning over 45 million views in its first 24 hours. https://t.co/ZqZmVpbIJF pic.twitter.com/G3cx51eRmC — YouTube (@YouTube) August 28, 2018

Solo artist Psy’s viral hit Gangnam Style became the first K-pop song to chart in the UK in 2012, when it spent a week at number one.

This week’s chart-topper came from US producer Benny Blanco.

Blanco’s song Eastside overturned last week’s number one and midweek frontrunner George Ezra to claim the top spot.

The song, which features guest vocals from Halsey and Khalid, has narrowly pipped DJ Calvin Harris and singer Sam Smith’s collaboration Promises by just 139 combined sales. Ezra’s track Shotgun has to settle for number three.

Following the announcement, Blanco thanked his fans in a video which featured his pet dog Larry.

Blanco said: “Guys, Eastside just went Number 1 in the UK. This is insane. You guys are amazing thank you, I want to kiss all of you. Larry doesn’t care at all. Thank you guys!”

Blanco has previously co-written or produced 12 UK number one singles, including Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself, Katy Perry’s I Kissed A Girl and Rihanna’s Diamonds.

On the albums chart, Ariana Grande has been left with a sour taste in her mouth as her latest album Sweetener was knocked off the summit by the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again soundtrack.

Grande’s record is down to number three despite it being the most streamed album of the week.

Featuring covers of ABBA songs like Waterloo, the musical movie compilation was the biggest physical seller of the week and finishes 2,000 combined chart sales ahead of this week’s biggest digital download The Greatest Showman at two.

US rock band Interpol are the highest new entry on the albums chart at number six with their sixth record Marauder.

The group’s highest charting effort since 2007’s Our Love To Admire also tops this week’s vinyl chart.

American grunge band Alice In Chains have notched up their first UK top 10 record with Rainier Fog at number nine.

Rapper Post Malone has climbed back into the top 10 after playing the Reading and Leeds festivals last weekend.

© Press Association 2018