Dating show The Bachelor returns to UK on Channel 5

A UK version of the dating TV show The Bachelor will air on Channel 5 next year, the broadcaster has announced.

The reality series, which follows an eligible single man in his search for love, debuted in the US in 2002 and has spawned a number of international versions – including in Australia and Germany.

Filming for the new series will start in the autumn in South Africa, with the search for both the Bachelor and the women he will be hoping to impress already under way.

Rugby player Gavin Henson appeared in a previous UK edition of The Bachelor

Sean Doyle, commissioning editor, factual at Channel 5, said: “The Bachelor is a brilliant concept that will bring drama, glitz and some incredible twists.

“With our unique new take on the format, I am sure a whole new audience will fall back in love with the show.”

The upcoming series is expected to run for 10 hour-long shows, with episodes being aired on a nightly basis.

Eliminations will take place throughout the series in rose ceremonies where the Bachelor will offer a flower to the women he wants to carry on getting to know.

He must ultimately choose one partner in the show’s finale, which will be filmed in a second secret location.

Emma Walsh, the executive producer of the show’s production company Ricochet TV, added: “The Bachelor is the biggest dating show around the world and we’re excited to be bringing it to UK screens with a British twist”.

Five previous series inspired by The Bachelor aired in the UK, firstly on BBC Three from 2003 to 2005 and for two series on Channel 5 in 2011 and 2012.

The show’s last two runs saw former Welsh international rugby union player Gavin Henson and Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews star as The Bachelor.

British financier Matt Grant took on the US show’s titular role in the 2008 series. Grant got engaged to the show’s winner Shayne Lamas, but the couple later split.

