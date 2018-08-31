JK Rowling and Fantastic Beasts cast reminisce about going to Hogwarts

31st Aug 18 | Entertainment News

The cast and crew of upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald have talked about shooting the movie.

Vogue 25

JK Rowling says she felt “sentimental” going back to Hogwarts for the new Fantastic Beasts film.

The bestselling author, and the cast and crew of upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, have been reminiscing about shooting the movie.

It is the first Fantastic Beasts film to feature Hogwarts, the fictional school for magic from the Harry Potter movies.

In the new featurette, to celebrate Back To Hogwarts Day, Rowling said: “I loved going back to Hogwarts. It looks very familiar to anyone who saw the Potter movies but obviously the teaching staff are different.”

She added: “I felt quite sentimental.”

Jude Law, who plays Albus Dumbledore, said: “It was a slightly odd, out-of-body experience because I’ve watched, with everyone else, those classes.”

Eddie Redmayne, who stars as Newt Scamander, said: “Those names, the stories, the histories from the Potter series begin to weave their way into Beasts.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald is set for release on November 16.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

More than 11,000 Ofcom complaints over Roxanne Pallett in CBB

More than 11,000 Ofcom complaints over Roxanne Pallett in CBB
WARNING: Popular children's toy BANNED over fears of hazardous chemicals

WARNING: Popular children's toy BANNED over fears of hazardous chemicals
Brother defends Ryan Thomas after CBB punch

Brother defends Ryan Thomas after CBB punch

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints

Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints
Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way

Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way
KFC will pay YOU 10,000 to name your baby after them

KFC will pay YOU 10,000 to name your baby after them
Young Irish man who fell from Sydney bridge WAKES from coma on 21st birthday

Young Irish man who fell from Sydney bridge WAKES from coma on 21st birthday